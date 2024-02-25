A unique Ukrainian exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine"

A unique exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine", which demonstrates the artistic movements of Ukraine in the first half of the twentieth century.

Details

From February 22 to June 2, 2024, the leading Austrian museum Belvedere will host a unique exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine".

This is the first large-scale presentation outside of Ukraine that reflects the international and avant-garde nature of the artistic movements of the Ukrainian state in the first half of the twentieth century.

The exhibition will feature masterpieces by Ukrainian artists from such cultural centers as Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv. The exhibition will be selected from the collections of the National Art Museum of Ukraine.

You will see the variety of colors and the strength of lines inherent in modernism, for example, Boychuk's murals. And what a contrast to know that all of this was created during the World War, then the Civil War, Bolshevik terror, and later Stalin's repressions. What a contrast to know that the same Mykhailo Boichuk, the creator of his own school, a man who could give so much to world culture, was shot with his students and wife on charges of nationalism. The Soviet empire gave no chance to those who loved their people. That's what it means to be in the epicenter of the storm - to risk your life every minute, but to find the strength to create - said First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The exhibition will be curated by art experts Konstantin Akinsha, Katya Denisova, Marina Drobotiuk, and Olena Kashuba-Volvach.

