In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 28056 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 101780 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66171 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 265147 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189252 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 229540 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251240 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157219 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372064 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A unique Ukrainian exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33661 views

The exhibition will present modernist art movements in Ukraine in the early 20th century through masterpieces from Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv museums.

A unique Ukrainian exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine"

A unique exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine", which demonstrates the artistic movements of Ukraine in the first half of the twentieth century. 

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

From February 22 to June 2, 2024, the leading Austrian museum Belvedere will host a unique exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine".

This is the first large-scale presentation outside of Ukraine that reflects the international and avant-garde nature of the artistic movements of the Ukrainian state in the first half of the twentieth century.

The exhibition will feature masterpieces by Ukrainian artists from such cultural centers as Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv. The exhibition will be selected from the collections of the National Art Museum of Ukraine.

You will see the variety of colors and the strength of lines inherent in modernism, for example, Boychuk's murals. And what a contrast to know that all of this was created during the World War, then the Civil War, Bolshevik terror, and later Stalin's repressions. What a contrast to know that the same Mykhailo Boichuk, the creator of his own school, a man who could give so much to world culture, was shot with his students and wife on charges of nationalism. The Soviet empire gave no chance to those who loved their people. That's what it means to be in the epicenter of the storm - to risk your life every minute, but to find the strength to create

- said First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Add

The exhibition will be curated by art experts Konstantin Akinsha, Katya Denisova, Marina Drobotiuk, and Olena Kashuba-Volvach.

The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the Ukrainian resistance to russia23.02.24, 03:51 • 40724 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

CultureNews of the WorldEvents
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Lviv
Kyiv
Kharkiv
