In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43442 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100656 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347356 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282927 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207172 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253905 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160042 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the Ukrainian resistance to russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40724 views

The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Ukraine's heroic resistance to russian aggression.

The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the Ukrainian resistance to russia

The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of the heroic resistance of Ukrainians to the russian aggressor. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On February 23, at 15:00, the National Museum of History of Ukraine will host the grand opening of the exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian federation.

The exhibition presents materials that illustrate the preconditions and causes of russian military aggression in the modern history of Ukraine: the division of the Black Sea Fleet, the issue of Ukraine's disarmament, economic pressure and russian territorial claims to Ukraine

 - Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The exposition presents a variety of materials, including reports and appeals of Ukrainian sailors, armbands of the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Borys Kozhyn, as well as souvenirs made from the remains of a dismantled strategic missile silo launcher.

One of the exhibits is the remains of an X-type missile used by russians to fire at Ukrainian territory.

The exhibition also features a Crimean Tatar flag, which activist Erfan Kudusov used in 2014 to support the unity of Ukraine.

Add

The 33/10 exhibition will be open until the end of 2024 with the possibility of extension.

25.08.23, 23:18 • 956274 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsCulture
Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine
