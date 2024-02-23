The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the Ukrainian resistance to russia

The National Museum of History of Ukraine will open an exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of the heroic resistance of Ukrainians to the russian aggressor. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On February 23, at 15:00, the National Museum of History of Ukraine will host the grand opening of the exhibition "33/10" dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian federation.

The exhibition presents materials that illustrate the preconditions and causes of russian military aggression in the modern history of Ukraine: the division of the Black Sea Fleet, the issue of Ukraine's disarmament, economic pressure and russian territorial claims to Ukraine - Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The exposition presents a variety of materials, including reports and appeals of Ukrainian sailors, armbands of the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Borys Kozhyn, as well as souvenirs made from the remains of a dismantled strategic missile silo launcher.

One of the exhibits is the remains of an X-type missile used by russians to fire at Ukrainian territory.

The exhibition also features a Crimean Tatar flag, which activist Erfan Kudusov used in 2014 to support the unity of Ukraine.

Add

The 33/10 exhibition will be open until the end of 2024 with the possibility of extension.