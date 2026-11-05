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A Ukrainian serviceman was killed during a fight at a hotel in Slovakia; a suspect was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2028 views

In Trenčín, a 53-year-old man was killed during a fight between Ukrainian servicemen. Police detained a 53-year-old suspect.

A Ukrainian serviceman was killed during a fight at a hotel in Slovakia; a suspect was detained

In the Slovak city of Trenčín, a fight broke out between Ukrainian servicemen at one of the hotels, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man. Police detained another 53-year-old Ukrainian man suspected of attacking him with a knife. Plus 7 dní reported this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, both men are servicemen of a Ukrainian aviation unit who are undergoing training in Slovakia.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his chest, abdomen, lower back and pelvis. Medics managed to resuscitate him, but he died while being transported to the hospital.

Medics transported the 53-year-old man, who had open wounds to his chest, abdomen, lower back and pelvis, to a hospital in Trenčín on a ventilator. During transportation, he unfortunately died from his injuries

- said emergency medical service spokesperson Petra Klimešová.

The Trenčín police confirmed that they received a report of a violent crime shortly after midnight on November 5.

Police officers verified the information and confirmed the incident. In connection with the incident, one male suspect was detained in accordance with the law

- said Petra Klenková, a spokesperson for the regional police directorate.

Investigators are currently carrying out the necessary procedural actions to establish the circumstances of the crime. Law enforcement officials are not disclosing any details for now.

The publication contacted the management of the hotel where the incident occurred and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for comment. Their responses are expected to be published upon receipt.

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Olga Rozgon

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