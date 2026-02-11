A two-year-old boy died in Lviv region, parents were notified of suspicion, and proceedings were opened against social services

In one of the villages of the Mostyska community, a two-year-old boy tragically died after being admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The parents were detained and notified of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill their duties of child care. Proceedings were opened against social service employees for possible official negligence. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

On February 9, 2026, a boy was brought to Mostyska hospital in extremely serious condition. The godfather of one of the family's children, having come to them on business, noticed the deterioration of the child's well-being and, at the father's request, independently took him to the medical facility. At the same time, the parents did not call an ambulance, despite the critical condition of the child - the report says.

The boy was hospitalized in intensive care, but he could not be saved - he died about an hour later. Preliminary conclusions of doctors: hypothermia, dehydration and critical weight deficit.

The 42-year-old mother and 43-year-old father were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural guidance of the Yavoriv District Prosecutor's Office, they were notified of suspicion under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - malicious failure to fulfill child care duties.

The family also raised four minor children: girls aged 4, 8, and 10, and a 5-year-old boy. During the inspection of the home, law enforcement officers recorded conditions that do not comply with sanitary standards and pose a threat to the children's health.

The community executive committee decided to immediately remove the children. Currently, they are in the hospital, then - in a specialized institution.

The state cannot and will not turn a blind eye to cases where children are left without proper care, attention, and protection. Where adults do not fulfill their duties, the law intervenes - emphasized the procedural head in the proceedings, Olga Bilozir.

At the same time, proceedings were opened against social service employees under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, as they were supposed to take care of this family.

