A two-year-old boy died in Lviv region, parents were notified of suspicion, and proceedings were opened against social services

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
02:43 PM • 212 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 5288 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 9394 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13785 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 24452 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 22312 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36794 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37373 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32837 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32388 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.7m/s
83%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 18745 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 14505 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 18441 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 13808 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11879 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 5288 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 8306 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11949 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 24452 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 39236 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Village
United States
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 4362 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 9294 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 29350 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30842 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29934 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat

A two-year-old boy died in Lviv region, parents were notified of suspicion, and proceedings were opened against social services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

A two-year-old boy died in Lviv region after being admitted to the hospital in critical condition. His parents were detained for malicious failure to fulfill their duties, and proceedings were opened against social services for official negligence.

A two-year-old boy died in Lviv region, parents were notified of suspicion, and proceedings were opened against social services

In one of the villages of the Mostyska community, a two-year-old boy tragically died after being admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The parents were detained and notified of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill their duties of child care. Proceedings were opened against social service employees for possible official negligence. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

On February 9, 2026, a boy was brought to Mostyska hospital in extremely serious condition. The godfather of one of the family's children, having come to them on business, noticed the deterioration of the child's well-being and, at the father's request, independently took him to the medical facility. At the same time, the parents did not call an ambulance, despite the critical condition of the child

- the report says.

The boy was hospitalized in intensive care, but he could not be saved - he died about an hour later. Preliminary conclusions of doctors: hypothermia, dehydration and critical weight deficit.

The 42-year-old mother and 43-year-old father were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural guidance of the Yavoriv District Prosecutor's Office, they were notified of suspicion under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - malicious failure to fulfill child care duties.

The family also raised four minor children: girls aged 4, 8, and 10, and a 5-year-old boy. During the inspection of the home, law enforcement officers recorded conditions that do not comply with sanitary standards and pose a threat to the children's health.

The community executive committee decided to immediately remove the children. Currently, they are in the hospital, then - in a specialized institution.

The state cannot and will not turn a blind eye to cases where children are left without proper care, attention, and protection. Where adults do not fulfill their duties, the law intervenes

- emphasized the procedural head in the proceedings, Olga Bilozir.

At the same time, proceedings were opened against social service employees under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, as they were supposed to take care of this family.

In Kyiv, a mother abandoned her child in a serious condition, leaving him without food, water, or communication11.02.26, 11:34 • 3776 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Frosts in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine