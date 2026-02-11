In Kyiv, a mother abandoned her child in a serious condition, leaving him without food, water, or communication

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kyiv, a mother left her 14-year-old son in a serious condition without food, water, or communication and went away for two weeks in an unknown direction. The woman was charged with suspicion, and the teenager was placed in an orphanage with anorexia and serious internal organ disorders. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Juvenile prosecutors of the Obolon district prosecutor's office reported suspicion to a 35-year-old Kyiv resident who left her 14-year-old son unattended, despite his serious health condition. After a serious leg injury, the teenager could not move independently and was completely dependent on adult care. The mother went in an unknown direction, leaving him in the apartment with an elderly grandmother, who also could not provide proper care. For two weeks, the boy was without food, water, or means of communication. - the post says.

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers and the child welfare service found the 14-year-old boy in difficult conditions. There were no food products in the apartment, and the boy and grandmother were fed by neighbors. The teenager was removed and placed in a family-type orphanage.

Doctors preliminarily diagnosed anorexia and serious disorders of internal organs. The mother's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - knowingly leaving a person in a life-threatening condition without assistance. On the instructions of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's offices have strengthened the protection of children's rights: 45 interdepartmental groups have been created, 281 children's institutions, 722 family forms of upbringing, and the conditions of more than 26 thousand children have been checked. - emphasize the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

