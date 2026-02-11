In Kyiv, a mother abandoned her child in a serious condition, leaving him without food, water, or communication

$43.030.02
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 3464 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 12106 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 27718 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 29985 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM • 28158 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 29704 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24187 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19534 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22510 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 28213 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Greek Air Force Colonel arrested for spying for ChinaFebruary 10, 11:58 PM • 10941 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 14335 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 12365 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 6766 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 8324 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 3406 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 30811 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 37532 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 33733 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 48783 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
China
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 1480 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 25626 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 27369 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 26682 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 52156 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times

In Kyiv, a mother abandoned her child in a serious condition, leaving him without food, water, or communication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

A Kyiv resident left her 14-year-old son in a serious condition without food, water, or communication for two weeks. The teenager, suffering from anorexia and internal organ disorders, was placed in an orphanage.

In Kyiv, a mother abandoned her child in a serious condition, leaving him without food, water, or communication
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kyiv, a mother left her 14-year-old son in a serious condition without food, water, or communication and went away for two weeks in an unknown direction. The woman was charged with suspicion, and the teenager was placed in an orphanage with anorexia and serious internal organ disorders. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Juvenile prosecutors of the Obolon district prosecutor's office reported suspicion to a 35-year-old Kyiv resident who left her 14-year-old son unattended, despite his serious health condition. After a serious leg injury, the teenager could not move independently and was completely dependent on adult care. The mother went in an unknown direction, leaving him in the apartment with an elderly grandmother, who also could not provide proper care. For two weeks, the boy was without food, water, or means of communication.

 - the post says.

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers and the child welfare service found the 14-year-old boy in difficult conditions. There were no food products in the apartment, and the boy and grandmother were fed by neighbors. The teenager was removed and placed in a family-type orphanage.

Doctors preliminarily diagnosed anorexia and serious disorders of internal organs. The mother's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - knowingly leaving a person in a life-threatening condition without assistance. On the instructions of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's offices have strengthened the protection of children's rights: 45 interdepartmental groups have been created, 281 children's institutions, 722 family forms of upbringing, and the conditions of more than 26 thousand children have been checked.

- emphasize the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a mother will be tried for malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties. Her two young children died in a fire in a locked apartment.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv