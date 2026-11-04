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A threat to life or sabotage: why Kolomoiskyi was once again not brought to the court hearing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Kolomoiskyi was not brought to the High Anti-Corruption Court, although he demanded to participate in person. The court will examine the reasons and ensure his presence in the future.

A threat to life or sabotage: why Kolomoiskyi was once again not brought to the court hearing

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was not brought to a hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on November 4, despite his written request to participate in the court proceedings in person. His lawyers called the situation sabotage, while the court promised to verify the circumstances and take measures to ensure the defendant’s presence. This was reported by UNN, citing Kolomoiskyi’s human rights lawyers.

Details

During the court hearing, Kolomoiskyi’s lawyer said that the businessman had submitted a written request in advance insisting on personally participating in the proceedings. At the same time, he was once again not brought to court. According to the defense lawyer, such incidents occur systematically. The reason given for failing to bring Kolomoiskyi is allegedly a threat to his life and health; however, the lawyers question the validity of such explanations.

Ihor Valeriyovych sees this exclusively as sabotage of his transportation to court

- the lawyer emphasized.

The defense lawyer also said that the lawyers had repeatedly tried to have information about possible violations entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations. However, law enforcement agencies refused to register the relevant information.

The HACC judge responded that the court would verify whether there were objective reasons that prevented Kolomoiskyi from being brought to the hearing.

In addition, the court will take measures to ensure the businessman’s personal presence during the next hearing

- she emphasized.

The judge added that after the court receives an official explanation of why Kolomoiskyi was not brought to the hearing, it will decide how to respond to the lawyers’ complaints.

Context

Problems with bringing Kolomoiskyi to court hearings had arisen before as well. In particular, according to information from his lawyers, on November 2 and 3 the businessman was also unable to personally participate in the scheduled procedural actions.

The defense said that possible security threats during transportation had been cited as the reasons. Earlier, information had also emerged about a possible threat to the businessman’s life. In particular, in January 2026, the Security Service of Ukraine reported receiving operational information about a possible attempt on Kolomoiskyi during his transportation.

Reminder

The HACC is considering a case concerning the alleged misappropriation of more than UAH 9.2 billion belonging to PrivatBank. According to the investigation, in 2015 Kolomoiskyi, together with other defendants, may have been involved in organizing a scheme to illegally withdraw funds from the financial institution.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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