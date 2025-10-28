A thermal power plant exploded on Russia's Sakhalin: part of the island plunged into darkness

Part of the Russian island of Sakhalin was plunged into darkness due to an explosion at a thermal power plant. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that a massive power outage occurred in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Korsakov, Dolinsk and other settlements.

Reports of power outages continue to come in, indicating the significant scale of the accident.

Local residents, in particular, report a "hit" and a "flash."

Recall

On the evening of October 26, the capital of Russia, Moscow, was attacked by drones, several hits and explosions were recorded. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the downing of five UAVs by air defense forces.

In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.