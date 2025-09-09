In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions

On September 8, a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza disabled the unified system of main oil pipelines. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at least four explosions in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Penza thundered around 4 a.m. As a result, two pipes of the main gas pipeline with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day ceased to function. In addition, according to a source in Ukrainian intelligence, two more regional gas pipeline pipes were damaged at the same location.

A few hours after the explosions, in order to conceal the true causes of the emergency, local media reported on alleged "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities jointly with emergency and special services. The occupiers urged local residents to remain calm and not to react to information about explosions in local public groups.

Both affected gas pipelines ensured the operation of Russian military facilities involved in Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

