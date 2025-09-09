In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 248 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 3904 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 5862 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 5400 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 8690 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 18676 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 32232 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 36643 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27750 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48292 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
58%
754mm
Popular news
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 13731 views
Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 6308 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 10844 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 12855 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS02:16 AM • 9162 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 2204 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 3910 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 5868 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 36644 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 29483 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 840 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 16653 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 16467 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 84805 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 43242 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In Penza, Russia, as a result of a series of explosions, the only system of main oil pipelines was disabled. Two pipes of the main gas pipeline and two pipes of the regional gas pipeline were damaged.

In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions

On September 8, a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza disabled the unified system of main oil pipelines. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at least four explosions in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Penza thundered around 4 a.m. As a result, two pipes of the main gas pipeline with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day ceased to function. In addition, according to a source in Ukrainian intelligence, two more regional gas pipeline pipes were damaged at the same location.

A few hours after the explosions, in order to conceal the true causes of the emergency, local media reported on alleged "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities jointly with emergency and special services. The occupiers urged local residents to remain calm and not to react to information about explosions in local public groups.

Both affected gas pipelines ensured the operation of Russian military facilities involved in Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resources08.09.25, 12:57 • 27686 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Fake news
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine