The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resources

Cyber specialists of Ukrainian military intelligence continue to celebrate the day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in the enemy's cyberspace. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in Kyrylo Budanov's department, a large-scale DDoS attack on the aggressor's network infrastructure, which provides online payments for fuel in Russia, including the functioning of fuel cards, began on the morning of September 7.

Among other things, the DDoS attack targeted the "advanced payment systems" platform, which is responsible for the functioning of fuel cards (rospetrol), as well as the servers of "Rostelecom" and "Lukoil".

According to intelligence sources, as a result of the operation, the aggressor state suffered losses amounting to 1 to 3 million US dollars.

Also on the same day, a cyberattack was launched on the information and communication infrastructure of the telecommunications services operator "K-Corp" (https://c-corp.pro).

Ukrainian cyber specialists disabled more than 700 switches and 13 servers in two company data centers, which completely stopped its operation.

As the source reported, the "K-Corp" operator became a target for Ukrainian hackers due to providing telecommunication services to the Russian defense company "Kalashnikov Concern", which has the blood of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, including women and children, on its hands.

In addition, dozens of online resources were attacked, on the main pages of which greetings on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine were published.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence emphasize: the work to destroy the information and communication infrastructure of all Russian companies that contribute to the war will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories and the just punishment of the aggressor.

