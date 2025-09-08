$41.220.13
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 14237 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 19974 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 34677 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 58558 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 73252 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79242 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 121027 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 102684 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Cyber specialists of the HUR carried out a DDOS attack on Russian fuel payment systems, causing millions of dollars in damage. The infrastructure of the operator "K-Corp", which served "Kalashnikov Concern", was also disabled.

The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resources

Cyber specialists of Ukrainian military intelligence continue to celebrate the day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in the enemy's cyberspace. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in Kyrylo Budanov's department, a large-scale DDoS attack on the aggressor's network infrastructure, which provides online payments for fuel in Russia, including the functioning of fuel cards, began on the morning of September 7.

Among other things, the DDoS attack targeted the "advanced payment systems" platform, which is responsible for the functioning of fuel cards (rospetrol), as well as the servers of "Rostelecom" and "Lukoil".

According to intelligence sources, as a result of the operation, the aggressor state suffered losses amounting to 1 to 3 million US dollars.

Also on the same day, a cyberattack was launched on the information and communication infrastructure of the telecommunications services operator "K-Corp" (https://c-corp.pro).

Ukrainian cyber specialists disabled more than 700 switches and 13 servers in two company data centers, which completely stopped its operation.

As the source reported, the "K-Corp" operator became a target for Ukrainian hackers due to providing telecommunication services to the Russian defense company "Kalashnikov Concern", which has the blood of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, including women and children, on its hands.

In addition, dozens of online resources were attacked, on the main pages of which greetings on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine were published.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence emphasize: the work to destroy the information and communication infrastructure of all Russian companies that contribute to the war will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories and the just punishment of the aggressor.

"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense07.09.25, 22:26 • 11411 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine