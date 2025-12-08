$42.060.13
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
A TCC serviceman was detained in Zaporizhzhia on suspicion of murder: the center condemned his actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

A serviceman of the district TCC and SP was detained in Zaporizhzhia on suspicion of a serious crime, qualified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The incident occurred on December 7, 2025, and the suspect is in a pre-trial detention center.

A TCC serviceman was detained in Zaporizhzhia on suspicion of murder: the center condemned his actions

A serviceman of the district territorial recruitment and social support center has been detained in Zaporizhzhia on suspicion of a serious crime. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zaporizhzhia TCC and SP.

Details

The incident occurred on December 7, 2025, in Zaporizhzhia. The serviceman was detained by representatives of the National Police of Ukraine. Currently, he is in the State Institution "Zaporizhzhia Pre-trial Detention Center."

Today, the media spread information that in Zaporizhzhia, a serviceman of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers was detained by representatives of the National Police of Ukraine on suspicion of committing a serious crime, qualified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

– reads the post.

The TCC and SP emphasized that the alleged actions have nothing to do with official duties.

We categorically condemn the actions of the serviceman. The act of which he is suspected has nothing to do with military honor, the duty of a defender, or the tasks of the TCC and SP. Military uniform is not an indulgence from responsibility, but on the contrary - an aggravating circumstance in the moral aspect.

– emphasized in the post.

The leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC and SP announced that it is providing full assistance to law enforcement agencies in establishing all the circumstances of the murder and is interested in an objective and quick investigation.

Also, in the statement, the TCC and SP expressed condolences to the family of the deceased: "We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased Yankovsky Yuriy Yosypovych. We understand that no words can bring back a person's life, but we assure you: we will do everything to ensure that the guilty person receives a just punishment."

Recall

The Committee for the Protection of Lawyers' Rights and Guarantees of Advocacy Activities of the NAAL published a consolidated report on violations of professional rights of lawyers by territorial recruitment centers and social support. The document covers the period from 2022 to the first half of 2025 and contains statistics of violations, a description of incidents, and measures taken by lawyer self-government.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine