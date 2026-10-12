A student from Ukraine suspected of preparing a murder has been detained in Poland

In Lublin, Poland, a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained on suspicion of preparing to kill a random person out of racial hatred. Polsat News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The case concerns 21-year-old Yaroslav F. He was charged with preparing to commit murder out of racial hatred. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

The administration of the Catholic University of Lublin filed a report with law enforcement after receiving alarming messages from seminar attendees about aggressive and extremist statements made by one of the students.

According to the investigation, during classes the man praised racist crimes and said he wanted to kill random people as part of a “Bloody Friday” challenge. He also tried to persuade one of the female students to join him.

He had three knives: he carried one with him and kept two others, intended for throwing, at home.

The suspect motivated himself to commit the crime by viewing shocking material on the Telegram app. A preliminary analysis of two phones and a laptop showed that he had searched online for material about torture and inflicting pain - the prosecutor's office said.

They added that the man offered another person to kill someone together and to provide a knife for that purpose.

Investigators stressed that the plan was thwarted by the swift response of the university and police. The man was detained while working as a taxi driver.

The suspect did not admit guilt and is challenging the investigators' findings. He had not previously received psychiatric treatment and was considered quiet and calm among the students. The court remanded him in custody for three months.

University spokesperson Wojciech Andrusewicz told PAP that the detainee is studying criminology and that the rector allowed police to enter his dormitory room. According to the spokesperson, the university is cooperating with the police for the safety of students.

Let us also remember young people who are lost in life, like this detainee. Today, unfortunately, those who seem to pose a threat and are a threat to others also need a moment of our attention and an understanding of what has happened in their lives. We call on people not to limit themselves to accusations and not to exacerbate relations between people. Let us think together about how to solve the problems faced by young people - Andrusewicz emphasized.

Attacks at schools in Ostrołęka and Leszczydół-Nowiny

At a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny (the Masovian Voivodeship), a 15-year-old teenager attacked three people, including a 37-year-old employee of the institution. The woman died.

Earlier, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man attacked nine people with a knife, including five students and two teachers. He also had a backpack containing a homemade explosive.

Police also prevented a likely attack at a school in Sierpc. The 17-year-old teenager who had threatened to “do something bad” was charged and remanded in custody for two months.

76 people detained in Poland following attacks at educational institutions