Military service member dies after falling from a rope at an American football game

During the opening ceremony of the American Conference college football league game between the UTSA Roadrunners and the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy Midshipmen, a U.S. Air Force service member died after falling from a rope. This was reported by The Athletic, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that four service members took part in a demonstration rappel from ropes attached to structures beneath the stadium roof as part of UTSA's annual pregame events honoring U.S. military members and veterans.

During the demonstration at the Alamodome in San Antonio, one of the service members fell from the rope onto the field. He later died in a hospital.

At times like these, words can bring only a small measure of comfort. But I hope that the service member's family, his fellow service members, and everyone who is grieving know that they are in our thoughts and prayers - said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy.

The Roadrunners' game against the Navy Midshipmen continued after a brief delay. The U.S. Naval Academy won 38:34.

Previously

In the city of Wichita, Kansas, a truck drove onto a field where a children's football game was taking place. As a result of the incident, a six-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed, while 10 other people were hospitalized with injuries.

In the United States, a 16-year-old teenager carried out a shooting at a school: 3 children were killed, and there are wounded