Series of thefts and frauds worth UAH 3 million occurred in nightclubs in Lviv — police conducted searches

$44.8950.31
ukenru
11:59 AM • 1128 views
Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet in the near future - Zelenskyy
11:24 AM • 6190 views
Diesel deal is the first step: Zelenskyy believes that the lifting of sanctions against russia will continue
11:13 AM • 6844 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 9900 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
10:50 AM • 8524 views
Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine
09:46 AM • 10623 views
Zelenskyy reacted to decision on Lindsey Graham’s law “in America” amid Russia’s attempts to cause blackout
07:52 AM • 16859 views
FPU Chairman Byzov warns of risks to workers’ rights in the occupational safety law
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 23198 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
06:59 AM • 13912 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy
October 17, 06:00 AM • 16309 views
Ukraine waits confirmation from Pentagon and SpaceX regarding restoration of Starshield
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
86%
751mm
Popular news
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 16107 views
Vinnytsia was left without electricity after a Russian attackOctober 17, 04:51 AM • 11505 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 22243 views
Huge queues at the border with Poland amid air raid alerts: trucks are waiting for up to two daysVideo07:15 AM • 5586 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 11315 views
Publications
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 9908 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 23200 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 22443 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 51702 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 47203 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Denys Shmyhal
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeup12:08 PM • 2 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 11491 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 16262 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 17066 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 16036 views
Actual
Starlink
The Times
Shahed-136
Heating
Cruise missile

Series of thefts and frauds worth UAH 3 million occurred in nightclubs in Lviv — police conducted searches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

In Lviv, police are investigating thefts and fraud against three patrons of nightclubs. Seventeen searches were conducted, and digital evidence was seized.

Series of thefts and frauds worth UAH 3 million occurred in nightclubs in Lviv — police conducted searches

In Lviv, law enforcement officers are investigating thefts and large-scale fraud committed against visitors to nighttime entertainment venues. The total amount of damages is almost more than UAH 3 million. The Lviv region police reported this on October 17, UNN reports.

Details

The pretrial investigation established that three men fell victim to the thefts and fraud. This happened while they were visiting various nighttime entertainment venues in the city. Law enforcement officers conducted 17 authorized searches and seized material evidence, and also established that the offenders took possession of the victims’ funds totaling almost UAH 3 million 150 thousand. 

"Thus, more than UAH 400,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from the bank card of a 36-year-old man, more than UAH 2.3 million was withdrawn from a 37-year-old client in the same manner, and UAH 367,000 was debited from the bank card of a 40-year-old man," the police post says.

Based on these facts, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 185 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Parts 3 and 5 of Article 190 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum punishment provided for by the sanctions of these articles is imprisonment for up to twelve years with confiscation of property.

According to the available information, searches were conducted at three nighttime entertainment venues in Lviv, in four cars, and at the residences of individuals connected with the venues where the crimes were committed.

"Law enforcement officers seized computers and other digital equipment, documentation, handwritten notes, and other evidence of the offenders’ involvement in illegal activities," the post says.

The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing, and police officers are establishing the identities of the offenders involved in the crimes.

Let us remind you

Fraudulent schemes have become more active in messengers, with users being offered nonexistent monetary compensation from the UN and Ukrenergo. The offenders are sending phishing links to obtain assistance of up to UAH 8,800. As reported, the scheme is aimed at stealing personal data and funds from bank cards.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Bank card
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
United Nations
Ukraine
Lviv