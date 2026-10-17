Series of thefts and frauds worth UAH 3 million occurred in nightclubs in Lviv — police conducted searches

In Lviv, law enforcement officers are investigating thefts and large-scale fraud committed against visitors to nighttime entertainment venues. The total amount of damages is almost more than UAH 3 million. The Lviv region police reported this on October 17, UNN reports.

Details

The pretrial investigation established that three men fell victim to the thefts and fraud. This happened while they were visiting various nighttime entertainment venues in the city. Law enforcement officers conducted 17 authorized searches and seized material evidence, and also established that the offenders took possession of the victims’ funds totaling almost UAH 3 million 150 thousand.

"Thus, more than UAH 400,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from the bank card of a 36-year-old man, more than UAH 2.3 million was withdrawn from a 37-year-old client in the same manner, and UAH 367,000 was debited from the bank card of a 40-year-old man," the police post says.

Based on these facts, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 185 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Parts 3 and 5 of Article 190 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum punishment provided for by the sanctions of these articles is imprisonment for up to twelve years with confiscation of property.

According to the available information, searches were conducted at three nighttime entertainment venues in Lviv, in four cars, and at the residences of individuals connected with the venues where the crimes were committed.

"Law enforcement officers seized computers and other digital equipment, documentation, handwritten notes, and other evidence of the offenders’ involvement in illegal activities," the post says.

The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing, and police officers are establishing the identities of the offenders involved in the crimes.

Let us remind you

Fraudulent schemes have become more active in messengers, with users being offered nonexistent monetary compensation from the UN and Ukrenergo. The offenders are sending phishing links to obtain assistance of up to UAH 8,800. As reported, the scheme is aimed at stealing personal data and funds from bank cards.