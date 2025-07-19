A school has opened in Britain to help refugee children from Ukraine preserve their native language and identity

A Saturday school "Berehynia" has opened in Devon, UK, where Ukrainian refugee children aged 6 to 12 learn the language, culture, and heritage of their homeland. The institution not only supports the national identity of the children but also helps them adapt to the local educational system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

As the publication notes, "Berehynia" was created by the Ukrainian Association of Devon to give children aged 6 to 12, who fled the war in their country against Russia, the opportunity to learn about their native culture and language.

The association noted that the classes, held every Saturday, also helped students prepare for graduation exams in Ukraine and integrate into the UK education system.

School director Oksana Kryvyak said that the school was created because parents wanted their children to maintain a connection with the identity of their native country. She added that children who came to the UK from Ukraine began to speak English much more than their native language, so the school is an opportunity to meet compatriots more often.

"Of course, they have many English friends, but it's also important to have Ukrainian friends," said Ms. Kryvyak.

"My daughter loves this place because here she not only learns but also has a community and friends," said Anastasia Kuznetsova, whose seven-year-old daughter attends this school.

"It is also important for me because we are Ukrainians, but our children now speak English more than our native language. But we will always be Ukrainians, because we cannot become someone else," she added.

