Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
02:56 PM • 3890 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 64250 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 192616 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 100745 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 95442 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 95466 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77030 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 60417 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57216 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 217493 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
A school has opened in Britain to help refugee children from Ukraine preserve their native language and identity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

In Devon, UK, the Saturday school "Berehynia" has opened for Ukrainian refugee children aged 6-12. The institution helps children learn the language, culture, and adapt to the local educational system.

A school has opened in Britain to help refugee children from Ukraine preserve their native language and identity

A Saturday school "Berehynia" has opened in Devon, UK, where Ukrainian refugee children aged 6 to 12 learn the language, culture, and heritage of their homeland. The institution not only supports the national identity of the children but also helps them adapt to the local educational system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

As the publication notes, "Berehynia" was created by the Ukrainian Association of Devon to give children aged 6 to 12, who fled the war in their country against Russia, the opportunity to learn about their native culture and language.

The association noted that the classes, held every Saturday, also helped students prepare for graduation exams in Ukraine and integrate into the UK education system.

School director Oksana Kryvyak said that the school was created because parents wanted their children to maintain a connection with the identity of their native country. She added that children who came to the UK from Ukraine began to speak English much more than their native language, so the school is an opportunity to meet compatriots more often.

"Of course, they have many English friends, but it's also important to have Ukrainian friends," said Ms. Kryvyak.

"My daughter loves this place because here she not only learns but also has a community and friends," said Anastasia Kuznetsova, whose seven-year-old daughter attends this school.

"It is also important for me because we are Ukrainians, but our children now speak English more than our native language. But we will always be Ukrainians, because we cannot become someone else," she added.

EU states extended protection for Ukrainians until 2027 - report15.07.25, 17:26 • 7314 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Our people abroad
United Kingdom
Ukraine
