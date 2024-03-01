$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
A river mine was found on the Odesa coast, bomb squad defused it

Kyiv • UNN

 24681 views

An anchor river mine was found on a beach in Odesa, pyrotechnics destroyed it

A river mine was found on the Odesa coast, bomb squad defused it

On Thursday, February 29, an explosive object was found on a beach in Odesa. Pyrotechnics arrived at the scene and identified an anchor river mine. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Yesterday, an explosive object was found on one of Odesa's beaches. SES pyrotechnics arrived at the scene and identified it as an anchor river mine. Today, the munition was destroyed in a controlled manner,

- the statement said.

Details

Pyrotechnics experts emphasize that in case of detection of a suspicious or explosive object, it is necessary to avoid any contact with it. It is recommended to move to a safe distance, immediately notify the emergency services and wait for the arrival of pyrotechnics experts who will remove and destroy the dangerous item.

Recall

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, mines and explosive devices have killed more than 270 people, including 14 children, and injured more than 600.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
