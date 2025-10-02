A record area of over 1,700 hectares has been demined in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, within the framework of the state program for compensating the cost of demining agricultural lands, over 1.7 thousand hectares of land have been returned to use. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that this is currently the largest area demined by a mine action operator under this program. During demining, sappers found TM-62PZ anti-tank mines and unguided S-8 aircraft rockets. Sappers worked on the site for only 5 months - from May to September 2025.

Clearing such a large area in just a few months is a very serious job. This season, the farmer will be able to sow winter crops or prepare the arable land for spring work. And all this without any risk to people and equipment working in the field. We continue to work so that as many farmers as possible, and in the near future also individual farmers, can clear their lands at the expense of the state. - said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

According to the Ministry, since the beginning of the state program, mine action operators have completed full cycles of humanitarian demining under 38 contracts concluded with the Humanitarian Demining Center. The total area of cleared agricultural land amounted to 5,138 hectares, and the cost of the work was 328.2 million hryvnias. The largest areas were cleared in Kharkiv (2.2 thousand hectares), Kyiv (1.5 thousand hectares), Mykolaiv (over 1 thousand hectares) and Kherson regions (almost 353 hectares).

The agency reported that the state program for compensating the cost of demining agricultural lands allows farmers who plan to demine their lands to receive 100% of the cost of humanitarian demining.

For farmers who demined their plots between February 24, 2022, and April 15, 2024, compensation amounts to 80% of the cost of humanitarian demining. To participate in the program, farmers must submit an application through the State Agrarian Register.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, demining units of the Security and Defense Forces have neutralized over 1 million explosive objects. In 2024, 38 km² have been demined, and this year – almost 150 km².

