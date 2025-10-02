$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Advertisement
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
A record area of over 1,700 hectares has been demined in Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Over 1,700 hectares of agricultural land, demined under a state program, have been returned to use in Kharkiv Oblast. This is the largest area where anti-tank mines and unguided aerial missiles were found.

A record area of over 1,700 hectares has been demined in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, within the framework of the state program for compensating the cost of demining agricultural lands, over 1.7 thousand hectares of land have been returned to use. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is currently the largest area demined by a mine action operator under this program. During demining, sappers found TM-62PZ anti-tank mines and unguided S-8 aircraft rockets. Sappers worked on the site for only 5 months - from May to September 2025.

Clearing such a large area in just a few months is a very serious job. This season, the farmer will be able to sow winter crops or prepare the arable land for spring work. And all this without any risk to people and equipment working in the field. We continue to work so that as many farmers as possible, and in the near future also individual farmers, can clear their lands at the expense of the state.

- said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

According to the Ministry, since the beginning of the state program, mine action operators have completed full cycles of humanitarian demining under 38 contracts concluded with the Humanitarian Demining Center. The total area of cleared agricultural land amounted to 5,138 hectares, and the cost of the work was 328.2 million hryvnias. The largest areas were cleared in Kharkiv (2.2 thousand hectares), Kyiv (1.5 thousand hectares), Mykolaiv (over 1 thousand hectares) and Kherson regions (almost 353 hectares).

The total area of cleared agricultural land amounted to 5,138 hectares, and the cost of the work was 328.2 million hryvnias. The largest areas were cleared in Kharkiv (2.2 thousand hectares), Kyiv (1.5 thousand hectares), Mykolaiv (over 1 thousand hectares) and Kherson regions (almost 353 hectares).

- the post says.

The agency reported that the state program for compensating the cost of demining agricultural lands allows farmers who plan to demine their lands to receive 100% of the cost of humanitarian demining.

For farmers who demined their plots between February 24, 2022, and April 15, 2024, compensation amounts to 80% of the cost of humanitarian demining. To participate in the program, farmers must submit an application through the State Agrarian Register.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, demining units of the Security and Defense Forces have neutralized over 1 million explosive objects. In 2024, 38 km² have been demined, and this year – almost 150 km².

Vita Zelenetska

