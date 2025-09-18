$41.190.02
Ireland transfers vehicles and demining equipment to Ukraine: full list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Ireland is providing assistance to Ukraine in the form of vehicles and demining equipment. Two convoys of vehicles have already arrived in Poland for further transfer.

Ireland transfers vehicles and demining equipment to Ukraine: full list

Ireland is providing Ukraine with vehicles and demining equipment as aid. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Irish government.

Details

Ukraine will receive the following vehicles:

  • 2 Ford Transit vehicles;
    • 3 Mercedes vehicles, intended for ambulance needs;
      • 5 Scania 8x8 DROPS trucks;
        • 8 Ford Transit 15-seater minibuses;
          • 16 Double Cab Ford Rangers pickups.

            Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Simon Harris confirmed the arrival in Poland of two convoys of vehicles from the Irish armed forces' stocks, which will be transferred to Ukraine as aid.

            Recall

            Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

            UNN also reported that Ukraine received the first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO within the PURL program.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

