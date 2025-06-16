A pivotal day: the Rada is preparing to vote on the ARMA reform

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12003 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 30996 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 38639 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52148 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113125 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67166 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69533 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58394 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55447 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76413 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 34660 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67824 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop June 16, 09:18 AM • 10190 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103259 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85217 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85261 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103311 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 158074 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 229792 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 287170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 9126 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67870 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 76952 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 71786 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 166290 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

A pivotal day: the Rada is preparing to vote on the ARMA reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

On June 17, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law on ARMA reform. It provides for updating the system, auditing, transparency and new asset management rules.

A pivotal day: the Rada is preparing to vote on the ARMA reform

On Tuesday, June 17, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading draft law No. 12374-d on reforming the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. This vote may be a turning point not only for rebooting the entire asset management system, but also for fulfilling the marker of the Ukraine Facility Plan financial support program, UNN writes.

Details

The draft law proposes a comprehensive update of the system, including:

  • standardizes asset identification procedures; 
    • improves the management of various types of assets;  
      • increases the transparency of ARMA's work; 
        • unblocks the management of corporate rights of companies associated with the aggressor state; 
          • regulates the issue of seized sanctioned assets.

            In addition, the document provides for a transparent audit of ARMA's work, new rules for the election and dismissal of the agency's head, and introduces a clear asset management mechanism. This draft law should not only restore confidence in the institution, which is designed to protect state interests, but is also an important tool for Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under the Ukraine Facility Plan financial support program. 

            Against the background of the latest high-profile scandals surrounding ARMA's decisions - from transferring assets to people associated with former owners, to a tender for a car for almost 3 million hryvnias - public demand for a change in approaches to the management of seized property is only growing.

            This draft law has been supported by both the relevant anti-corruption committee, public activists, and international partners.

            It is actively not supported only by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma. In her opinion, the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough."

            Will there be enough votes in the VR session hall to make the asset management system effective, transparent and accountable to society? There is hope, because the state during a full-scale war cannot afford to maintain an agency that has lost credibility.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            EconomyPolitics
            Verkhovna Rada
            European Union
            Ukraine
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9