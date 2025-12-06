A pillar of smoke rose to the sky: Russia destroyed a warehouse of gauze, bandages, and tires in Dnipro

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
09:02 AM • 5034 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 12303 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 15586 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 26311 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 38015 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31037 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 56339 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37311 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36237 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46778 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.7m/s
73%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three woundedDecember 6, 01:53 AM • 11044 views
"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and BelgiumDecember 6, 02:31 AM • 6138 views
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysisDecember 6, 03:03 AM • 12197 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhotoDecember 6, 03:34 AM • 18037 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 4024 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 25160 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 40606 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 56342 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 51063 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 84384 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 22802 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 31138 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 33316 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 47260 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 46568 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

A pillar of smoke rose to the sky: Russia destroyed a warehouse of gauze, bandages, and tires in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

On the night of December 6, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, burning down a warehouse of gauze, bandages, and tires. 114 rescuers and 35 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working at the scene, and aviation has been involved.

A pillar of smoke rose to the sky: Russia destroyed a warehouse of gauze, bandages, and tires in Dnipro

On the night of December 6, the Russian army attacked businesses in Dnipro, burning down a warehouse of gauze and bandages and a tire warehouse. As reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, a column of smoke rose to the sky, UNN reports.

They bombed businesses again. They burned down a warehouse of gauze and bandages and a tire warehouse. That's why it's burning so much... a column of smoke rose to the sky... They want to leave us in winter not only without light, but also without medicine.

- Filatov said.

According to him, utility services are fully involved in extinguishing the fire.

Robotic systems and aviation are at work: as a result of the Russian attack, large fires engulfed warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva06.12.25, 12:47 • 852 views

Let's add

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the morning, a fire broke out in warehouse premises in Dnipro as a result of a missile attack.

State Emergency Service aviation is involved in extinguishing the fire. Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing.

114 rescuers and 35 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working at the scene.

The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs06.12.25, 11:29 • 1904 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro