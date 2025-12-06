A pillar of smoke rose to the sky: Russia destroyed a warehouse of gauze, bandages, and tires in Dnipro

On the night of December 6, the Russian army attacked businesses in Dnipro, burning down a warehouse of gauze and bandages and a tire warehouse. As reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, a column of smoke rose to the sky, UNN reports.

They bombed businesses again. They burned down a warehouse of gauze and bandages and a tire warehouse. That's why it's burning so much... a column of smoke rose to the sky... They want to leave us in winter not only without light, but also without medicine. - Filatov said.

According to him, utility services are fully involved in extinguishing the fire.

Robotic systems and aviation are at work: as a result of the Russian attack, large fires engulfed warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva

Let's add

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the morning, a fire broke out in warehouse premises in Dnipro as a result of a missile attack.

State Emergency Service aviation is involved in extinguishing the fire. Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing.

114 rescuers and 35 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working at the scene.

The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs