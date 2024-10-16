A number of legislative initiatives will be developed for each of the points of the Victory Plan - Stefanchuk
The Verkhovna Rada will set up inter-factional groups to develop draft laws on each point of the President's Victory Plan. Legislative initiatives will be developed jointly with the President's Office and the government.
For each of the points of the Victory Plan of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, parliamentarians, together with representatives of the President's Office and the government, plan to develop a number of legislative initiatives. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a briefing in parliament, UNN reports.
Details
We will have a number of legislative initiatives for each of the items. We agreed that inter-factional groups would be set up to draft relevant laws. We will do this collectively with representatives of the President's Office and the government. That is, all subjects of legislative initiative. We will decide on the list, content, and priority of the draft laws in the session hall
He noted that the issue of an invitation to NATO is a political issue, but it will also require the adoption of some relevant laws that will bring us closer to NATO standards.
The second issue, which relates to deterrence, will probably involve both legislative and political activity. That is, there should be appeals to governments and parliaments of foreign countries to finance this resistance. For each issue, “a single joint plan of legislative work to be done by the parliament to implement the Victory Plan will be worked out
To recap
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unveiled the Victory Plan, which consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.
Earlier, Stefanchuk stated that all factions and groups supported the Victory Plan of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and were involved in its implementation.