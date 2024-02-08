ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

A new service in Diia: the app allows you to find out where the nearest shelter is located

A new service in Diia: the app allows you to find out where the nearest shelter is located

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23730 views

The Diia app now displays a map and information about the nearest bomb shelters to help citizens quickly find safety during terrorist attacks.

A new service has been added to the Diia app - a map of shelters. Data on shelters will be displayed in the app along with a photo and description of a particular object.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

Citizens will now have quick access to information, which means quick access to safety. Data from the Unified Information System of Shelter Accounting will be displayed in Diia along with a photo and description of a particular facility

- Klymenko said.

The minister noted that SES and police officers will conduct monitoring and quarterly surveys to update data on the state of the shelters. Klymenko also notes that at the end of 2023, the number of shelters that meet the standards increased by almost 2 thousand.

Currently, about 84% of the more than 60,000 civilian protection facilities in the government-controlled area meet the requirements. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this figure was three times lower.

Addendum

An interactive map of shelters can be found in the Invincibility service.

In Diia you can also find out about:

shelter rating; address; number of people; access to the shelter; type; photo.

Shelters in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are not available in Diia for security reasons. Addresses can be found at the local authorities.

Recall

Ukraine has canceled the ban on the admission of animals to civil defense shelters. The amendment to the order was made to ensure everyone's right to protection. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising