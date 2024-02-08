A new service in Diia: the app allows you to find out where the nearest shelter is located

A new service has been added to the Diia app - a map of shelters. Data on shelters will be displayed in the app along with a photo and description of a particular object.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

Citizens will now have quick access to information, which means quick access to safety. Data from the Unified Information System of Shelter Accounting will be displayed in Diia along with a photo and description of a particular facility - Klymenko said.

The minister noted that SES and police officers will conduct monitoring and quarterly surveys to update data on the state of the shelters. Klymenko also notes that at the end of 2023, the number of shelters that meet the standards increased by almost 2 thousand.

Currently, about 84% of the more than 60,000 civilian protection facilities in the government-controlled area meet the requirements. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this figure was three times lower.

Addendum

An interactive map of shelters can be found in the Invincibility service.

In Diia you can also find out about:

shelter rating; address; number of people; access to the shelter; type; photo.

Shelters in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are not available in Diia for security reasons. Addresses can be found at the local authorities.

Recall

Ukraine has canceled the ban on the admission of animals to civil defense shelters. The amendment to the order was made to ensure everyone's right to protection.