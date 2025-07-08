$41.800.06
Publications
Exclusives
A new instruction on transferring military personnel to a new duty station has appeared in Army+

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced a new instruction in the Army+ application, which allows military personnel to check the possibility of transfer and receive a step-by-step action plan. This test instruction takes into account various factors, including length of service and fitness for combat duty.

A new instruction on transferring military personnel to a new duty station has appeared in Army+

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a new instruction on the Army+ application website regarding changes in military service location. Thanks to it, military personnel will be able to find out whether they are allowed to transfer to another unit and what they need to do for this, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense website.

Details

The instruction is a short test with questions that military personnel need to answer before starting the transfer process. Among them:

  • how long they have served in the current unit;
    • what type of unit it is;
      • to which unit they wish to transfer;
        • whether they are fit for combat service according to the military medical commission's conclusion or not;
          • whether they have an officer rank or not.

            If a transfer is possible, a step-by-step plan is formed, explaining what needs to be done. It contains a template for a recommendation letter and samples of military documents that will be needed when submitting a report.

            In addition, a separate point will indicate whether additional commander approval is required for the transfer. If the transfer is not possible, the reason why it is not possible at the moment will be stated.

            We are building a new type of communication in the army. Where all processes are not bureaucratic, but understandable and humane. Changing the place of service, in particular. Military personnel still had questions about the algorithm – and we developed a test-instruction for them that will tell them their next steps for transfer 

            - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

            Since its launch, 60,000 military personnel have used the service for changing their place of service. Of these, 40,000 have received approval and have already transferred or are preparing to transfer to a new place of service.

            The most common reason why transfer reports are rejected by the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is that military personnel make poor photocopies or do not include all the necessary pages of documents. Currently, the number of such errors is decreasing thanks to the updated report submission process in Army+, where pages or sections of documents to be added are now specified.

            Addition

            A thousand military personnel are already taking an educational course on defense procurement in the "Army+" application. This course is the largest in terms of volume on the platform, with only 23% of students successfully completing it.

            A new multi-signature function has appeared in the "Army+" mobile application, allowing unit commanders to process up to 40 reports simultaneously. This innovation significantly speeds up the document approval process, reducing the administrative burden on military personnel.

