A network of exotic animal trafficking uncovered in Spain: among those seized are animals from Ukraine, Belarus, Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3222 views

A criminal network engaged in the sale of exotic animals from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia was uncovered in Spain. Two people were detained in Manacor, 19 animals and veterinary passports were seized.

A network of exotic animal trafficking uncovered in Spain: among those seized are animals from Ukraine, Belarus, Russia

An international network of exotic animal trafficking, including animals from Ukraine, has been uncovered in Spain. This was reported by the Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of a special operation conducted by the Spanish Civil Guard, a global criminal organization engaged in the illegal breeding and sale of exotic animals via the Internet has been exposed. According to preliminary data, the network involved breeders, carriers, veterinarians and other individuals from various countries. The main "suppliers" of animals turned out to be Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

In the Spanish city of Manacor, two people have been detained on suspicion of actively trading in predators, both wild and hybrid. During the search, investigators seized 19 animals: a caracal, two servals, and 16 wild cat hybrids of varying degrees of mixing with domestic breeds. In addition, more than 40 veterinary passports for animals, mainly from Russia, Belarus, China, as well as computers, mobile phones and digital media, which are currently being examined by experts, were found.

The investigation established that the suspects ran a nursery on private property where they illegally crossed wild cats with domestic cats and then offered them for sale through social media. Activity on the network was high: the defendants had contacts with buyers from all over the world. Among the "assortment": white tigers, black leopards, pumas, hyenas, northern lynxes and even clouded panthers. They asked up to 60 thousand euros for one such animal.

According to Spanish law enforcement, the main part of the animals entered the European Union through the Belarusian-Polish border. The documents were either forged or completely absent. The trade took place in gross violation of the international CITES Convention, which regulates the trade in rare and endangered species of fauna and flora.

The animals seized during the special operation were temporarily placed in the Son Servera Zoo, and will later be transferred to a specialized center in Alicante - Prima Domus under the care of the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition.

A criminal investigation has been opened against the detainees. They are charged with crimes against wildlife, smuggling, forgery of documents and participation in a criminal organization. The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
