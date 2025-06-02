$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17741 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50245 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90356 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152336 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175268 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107552 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226360 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174073 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122761 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Publications
Exclusives
A minibus caught fire in Kyiv near the "Lisova" metro station: traffic is complicated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

This morning, a minibus caught fire near the "Lisova" metro station. The fire has been extinguished, preliminarily, without casualties. Traffic is complicated in the direction of the Metro Bridge.

A minibus caught fire in Kyiv near the "Lisova" metro station: traffic is complicated

A video is spreading on the network of a minibus catching fire near the "Lisova" metro station in Kyiv. The fire was extinguished, and according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the UNN correspondent was informed at the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.

Details

"At 10:23 the fire was extinguished, preliminarily, without casualties," the State Emergency Service reported.

The patrol police of Kyiv added that "due to the elimination of the vehicle fire on Brovarsky Avenue, traffic is difficult in the direction of the Metro Bridge."

"Take this information into account when planning your trip!" the patrolmen emphasized.

In the Kirovohrad region, a large-scale traffic accident involving a truck and a minibus: three dead24.05.25, 13:02 • 4738 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivEvents
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
