A minibus caught fire in Kyiv near the "Lisova" metro station: traffic is complicated
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, a minibus caught fire near the "Lisova" metro station. The fire has been extinguished, preliminarily, without casualties. Traffic is complicated in the direction of the Metro Bridge.
A video is spreading on the network of a minibus catching fire near the "Lisova" metro station in Kyiv. The fire was extinguished, and according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the UNN correspondent was informed at the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.
Details
"At 10:23 the fire was extinguished, preliminarily, without casualties," the State Emergency Service reported.
The patrol police of Kyiv added that "due to the elimination of the vehicle fire on Brovarsky Avenue, traffic is difficult in the direction of the Metro Bridge."
"Take this information into account when planning your trip!" the patrolmen emphasized.
