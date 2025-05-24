In the Kirovohrad region, a large-scale traffic accident involving a truck and a minibus: three dead and two injured

In the Kirovohrad region, four cars collided on the highway - a truck, two minibuses and a car, three people died, two more were injured, a criminal investigation has been opened, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on May 24 at about 5:00 on the T-1214 highway connecting Mykolaivka-Novoarkhangelsk in the direction of the M-30 highway.

"A collision of four vehicles occurred: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Volkswagen Transporter, Volkswagen Polo and a MAN truck. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Mercedes, his passenger and the driver of the Volkswagen Transporter (born in 1958, 1980) - died on the spot. The Mercedes passenger and the MAN driver received bodily injuries," the police said.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated on the fact of the accident under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified by investigators.

