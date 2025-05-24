$41.500.00
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
08:00 AM • 16078 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 21961 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 86970 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 91739 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 68112 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79046 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68445 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53216 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52175 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 47040 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

In the Kirovohrad region, a large-scale traffic accident involving a truck and a minibus: three dead and two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

In the Kirovohrad region, a truck, two minibuses, and a car collided. Three people died at the scene, and two more were injured. A criminal investigation has been opened.

In the Kirovohrad region, a large-scale traffic accident involving a truck and a minibus: three dead and two injured

In the Kirovohrad region, four cars collided on the highway - a truck, two minibuses and a car, three people died, two more were injured, a criminal investigation has been opened, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on May 24 at about 5:00 on the T-1214 highway connecting Mykolaivka-Novoarkhangelsk in the direction of the M-30 highway.

"A collision of four vehicles occurred: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Volkswagen Transporter, Volkswagen Polo and a MAN truck. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Mercedes, his passenger and the driver of the Volkswagen Transporter (born in 1958, 1980) - died on the spot. The Mercedes passenger and the MAN driver received bodily injuries," the police said.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated on the fact of the accident under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified by investigators.

Triple accident occurred in Rivne near the bus station against the background of bad weather: what is known24.05.25, 12:24 • 1052 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Kirovohrad Oblast
