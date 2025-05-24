Triple accident occurred in Rivne near the bus station against the background of bad weather: what is known

In Rivne, near the bus station, an accident involving three cars occurred the day before, there is a victim, writes UNN with reference to the National Police in Rivne region.

The accident occurred yesterday, May 23, at about 21:40 on Kyivska Street near the bus station.

"There was a collision of three vehicles: a BMW driven by a 36-year-old resident of Rivne, a Volkswagen Sharan driven by a 41-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region, and a Volvo driven by a 35-year-old resident of Rivne," the statement said.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Volkswagen was injured and hospitalized.

The issue of entering information into the ERDR is being resolved. The circumstances of the accident are being established.

Law enforcement officers stressed to road users to be careful on the road, "especially during difficult weather conditions."

In addition, the photos from the scene of the accident published by the police show that the weather was raging - the streets were flooded with rain.

