A lower-level delegation from Russia reduces the chances of a breakthrough in negotiations - Bloomberg

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18846 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100055 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105607 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198283 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94251 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65674 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161391 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58752 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74349 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
6.7m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 38627 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 84694 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 36304 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 90279 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 48683 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 94742 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161007 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198283 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161391 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 178753 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12364 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49809 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51653 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73421 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83387 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

A lower-level delegation from Russia reduces the chances of a breakthrough in negotiations - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey for negotiations with Ukraine, which reduces the prospects of a peaceful breakthrough. The US Secretary of State is expected to join the negotiations on Friday.

A lower-level delegation from Russia reduces the chances of a breakthrough in negotiations - Bloomberg

Prospects for a breakthrough in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, leading US and European diplomats will gather in Antalya today. And the main intrigue up to this point remained the likely meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could be the first face-to-face diplomatic conversation between the leaders since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

However, Putin announced yesterday evening that he would send only a delegation of lower-level representatives headed by his aide Vladimir Medinsky to Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine, which raised doubts about the prospects for any concrete steps to end the war at this week's meetings.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to join US President's Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg in Istanbul on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said before Putin's statement that he would decide what steps to take as soon as Russia announces who will be present at the talks.

However, it is currently unclear whether US, Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet directly, or whether discussions will take place in turn, as has been the case before.

It is reported that uncertainty about the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations has cast a shadow over the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, which started on Wednesday evening. Negotiations between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European diplomats may be an opportunity to rally support for Ukraine after the EU's ultimatum demanding that Russia agree to a 30-day ceasefire by May 12.

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters 15.05.25, 00:07 • 45204 views

European leaders have said that the US supports coordinated sanctions against Russia if Moscow continues to strike Ukraine. But US President Donald Trump has not publicly supported the proposed ceasefire date, and the deadline has come and gone, with neither side ceasing hostilities.

During talks between US and European officials earlier this week, as previously reported by Bloomberg, the US side did not give a clear answer to the question of whether it was still ready to impose sanctions against Russia if attacks continued, or what it would do if Putin refused to meet with Zelenskyy and end hostilities.

European leaders are expected to urge Trump to follow through on his threat to impose sanctions on Moscow if Putin refuses to meet with Zelenskyy or Russia does not agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire this week, Bloomberg reports.

Against the backdrop of the fact that Putin is now unlikely to attend the talks himself, it is unclear to what extent Europeans and the US will impose additional sanctions against Moscow. 

Trump has called on both sides to meet for talks and has expressed growing dissatisfaction with Moscow over its stalling of talks, including threats of new sanctions. Putin continued to make maximalist demands, including a demand to end all Western military aid to Ukraine.

Read also: Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but everything depends on Moscow

According to reports, Medinsky led the Russian negotiators at meetings in Istanbul shortly after the start of the war in February 2022. These negotiations broke down amid mutual accusations regarding the draft protocol of Russian demands, which Putin later claimed were largely accepted by Ukraine. The government in Kyiv has rejected this claim.

Putin's decision to appoint Medinsky as head of the delegation "is a sign of disrespect to Washington. He did this knowing that the US president offered to meet with Putin there.

- former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev wrote on X on Wednesday.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.64
Bitcoin
$102,237.60
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.21
Золото
$3,165.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22