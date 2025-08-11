$41.390.07
A large-scale scam involving the budget of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for over UAH 6.7 million was exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

Former heads of the regional branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the director of the contracting company have been notified of suspicion. They organized a scheme to falsify documents and make payments for unperformed forest management works totaling over UAH 6.7 million.

A large-scale scam involving the budget of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for over UAH 6.7 million was exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region

Former heads of the regional branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the director of a contracting company have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 6.7 million in budget funds. The officials organized a scheme involving the falsification of documents and payments for unperformed forestry management work.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a criminal scheme has been exposed involving former heads of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" branch and the director of a private company. According to the prosecutor's office, they jointly misappropriated over UAH 6.7 million in state funds intended for the development of regulatory documentation for forestry management and land plot registration.

The controlled contracting company won public tenders and entered into an agreement with the regional branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia". However, despite the actual absence of work performance, the officials signed acceptance acts for the completed tasks, which allowed for the illegal transfer of money to the LLC's account.

Distorted sales volumes: tax authorities exposed a scheme in a chain of beer stores11.08.25, 14:18 • 2110 views

Law enforcement officers qualified the actions of the suspects under articles of embezzlement of budget funds and official forgery of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The investigation is being conducted by the Dnipro District Police Department under the procedural guidance of the Left Bank District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Dnipro. Operational support is provided by the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police.

Ukrzaliznytsia saved 13% on rebar procurement through Prozorro Market: tender details01.08.25, 17:38 • 3150 views

This case once again highlights the challenges in combating corruption in state institutions and reminds of the need to strengthen control over the allocation of budget funds.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways