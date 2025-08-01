Ukrzaliznytsia saved 13% on rebar procurement through Prozorro Market: tender details

"Ukrzaliznytsia" purchased rebar with a 13% price reduction on Prozorro Market. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Over 350 tons of rebar steel were purchased for production needs. This is almost 13% cheaper than the expected cost and 3% cheaper than last year.

It is reported that three Ukrainian companies took part in the bidding. The winner offered the lowest price - 8.9 million hryvnias for the entire volume.

As a result, the prices at which "Ukrzaliznytsia" buys rebar are 10% lower than the list price of this product from the largest Ukrainian metal rolling supplier - the statement says.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" also added that the purchased rebar will be used for the repair and construction of railway facilities, including bridges, tunnels, and overpasses.

In July 2025, "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced online auctions for the sale of crushed stone products from its own quarries. The first tenders were scheduled to be held on July 24-25 on Prozorro Sale.