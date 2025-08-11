$41.390.07
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Distorted sales volumes: tax authorities exposed a scheme in a chain of beer stores

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

The State Tax Service of Ukraine exposed a chain of beer stores that evaded taxes by using pseudo-receipts and minimizing cash payments.

Distorted sales volumes: tax authorities exposed a scheme in a chain of beer stores

They sold alcoholic beverages using pseudo-receipts; in addition, they minimized cash payments. The State Tax Service of Ukraine exposed large-scale tax evasion by a beer sales network, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of a factual inspection of the network that sold alcoholic beverages, the STS exposed a tax evasion scheme.

It was established that when selling alcoholic beverages, the stores issued RRO receipts that did not reach the tax authorities.

This may indicate the use of software that allowed distorting the total sales volumes.

- states the report on this case, published by the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the share of cash payments in the revenue of the store network was insignificant. Based on the results of factual inspections of the beer store network organized by the STS, in just the first 4 days at the business facilities:

  • additionally officially employed – 312 employees;
    • cash payments increased 11.5 times.

      For violating the law, taxpayers face fines and possible license annulment, - reports the press service of the State Tax Service.

      The agency also reminded:

      Tax control by the STS is carried out taking into account the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of legal and organizational measures regarding a moratorium on unjustified inspections and interference by state bodies in business activities, and exclusively on the basis of a risk-oriented approach and in the presence of high degrees of risk.

      Recall

      The State Tax Service found seven retail chains that used a "business splitting" scheme to evade taxes.

      The State Tax Service of Ukraine presented to the European Union the results of reforming the sphere of tax administration during the screening within the framework of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyCrimes and emergencies
      State Tax Service of Ukraine
      European Union