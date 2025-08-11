Distorted sales volumes: tax authorities exposed a scheme in a chain of beer stores

They sold alcoholic beverages using pseudo-receipts; in addition, they minimized cash payments. The State Tax Service of Ukraine exposed large-scale tax evasion by a beer sales network, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of a factual inspection of the network that sold alcoholic beverages, the STS exposed a tax evasion scheme.

It was established that when selling alcoholic beverages, the stores issued RRO receipts that did not reach the tax authorities.

This may indicate the use of software that allowed distorting the total sales volumes. - states the report on this case, published by the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the share of cash payments in the revenue of the store network was insignificant. Based on the results of factual inspections of the beer store network organized by the STS, in just the first 4 days at the business facilities:

additionally officially employed – 312 employees;

cash payments increased 11.5 times.

For violating the law, taxpayers face fines and possible license annulment, - reports the press service of the State Tax Service.

The agency also reminded:

Tax control by the STS is carried out taking into account the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of legal and organizational measures regarding a moratorium on unjustified inspections and interference by state bodies in business activities, and exclusively on the basis of a risk-oriented approach and in the presence of high degrees of risk.

