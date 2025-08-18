"A key part of the equation": Senator Graham proposes increasing economic pressure on Russia to end the war

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the next stage of American diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine should be "aimed at Moscow's wallet." This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

In particular, he gave advice to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

You have to convince Putin that if this war does not end fairly and with dignity, and Ukraine also makes concessions, we will destroy the Russian economy - said Graham.

He explained that tariffs for countries buying Russian energy are a "key part of the equation," and reminded that the bill he is proposing would allow Trump to impose 500 percent tariffs on these countries.

If we go to the next level and tell China that they are next, then I think we can end this war. The second most important person on the planet to end this war is President Xi in China. If he went to Putin and said it's time to end this war, I can't help you anymore because you are putting my country at risk, this war would be over - the politician stated.

He also indicated that he does not consider Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska a failure.

We have progress that we didn't have before. We have momentum for peace. We'll see where it leads. So I'll leave that to Trump's discretion - Graham emphasized.

In addition, he advised European allies to "stop complaining" about "what we don't do in America" and do more themselves.

"Impose tariffs on every country that buys Russian oil and gas cheaply to benefit Putin's war machine. Do what Trump does," Graham said.

Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday predicted that Russia's war against Ukraine could end by Christmas if a trilateral meeting takes place between White House chief Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

