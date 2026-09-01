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Fire broke out in 16-story building in Kyiv’s Podil district after enemy drone struck: three people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

A fire broke out in a Kyiv high-rise building due to a Russian UAV attack. In total, eight people were killed and eight injured in the capital.

Fire broke out in 16-story building in Kyiv’s Podil district after enemy drone struck: three people injured
Photo: t.me/kyivoperat

A fire broke out in a 16-story building in Kyiv’s Podil district due to a Russian drone; 3 people are known to have been injured, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

Three people were injured in a high-rise building in the Podilskyi district, where a fire broke out as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs on the capital. In total, 8 people have been injured in Kyiv since the beginning of the day. Eight people were killed. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed

- Klitschko wrote.

At around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, Klitschko reported that, amid Russia’s ongoing attack on the capital region, a fire had broken out in a 16-story building in the Podilskyi district, on the level of the 14th–15th floors.

Social media reports that a strike hit a residential complex in Podil.

Earlier, Klitschko reported that "in the Sviatoshynskyi district, according to preliminary information, a UAV fell in an open area near a five-story residential building."

Update

Russia has increased the number of jet-powered drones used to attack Ukraine, including the capital region, deploying five times more of them in July than in June; according to estimates, the trend continued in August, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said.

According to predictions by the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, the Russian army plans to continue the "Shahed" terror campaign against Kyiv at least until the parliamentary elections in Russia, that is, until September 18–20. In his view, this allows the Russian authorities to show their voters an "impressive picture of a victory that they do not feel on the battlefield."

Russia is deliberately striking warehouses and logistics facilities, including food-related ones, as a result of which a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed—up to 90% in some places. However, Ukrainians will not be left without food, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy believes.

Julia Shramko

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Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
Vitali Klitschko
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