Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 25862 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 26709 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 41203 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 25769 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30143 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 81778 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
A drone flew into Lithuania from the territory of Belarus: the Minister of National Defense states that it was a Gerbera

Kyiv • UNN

 84 views

Lithuania is investigating an incident with a Gerbera drone that flew in from Belarus on July 10. The military assures that the object did not pose a threat, but they are studying possible scenarios for its use.

A drone flew into Lithuania from the territory of Belarus: the Minister of National Defense states that it was a Gerbera

An investigation is underway in Lithuania into the drone incident that flew in from Belarusian territory on Thursday, July 10. The country's Minister of Defense, Dovilė Šakalienė, claims it was a Gerbera drone. The military emphasizes that the object did not pose a threat, but they are assessing all possible purposes and scenarios for its use, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

We can confirm that it is a "Gerbera". The use of such a drone can be varied, we are investigating the purposes for which it was done. Currently, we have no data that this object was intentionally sent to our territory.

- said Šakalienė on LRT RADIO.

Military spokesman Arūnas Kumpis also agreed with the minister and noted that this UAV was first detected in Ukraine at the end of July last year, when it attacked Kyiv.

"It is produced in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, where Shahed-136 is produced. They began to be used as decoy drones to imitate Shahed-136, their Russian equivalent Geran-2. What is inside is not visually visible," he said, adding that the object that fell on the country's territory poses no threat.

However, the military spokesman denies media speculation that it could have been a Shahed drone.

Major Gintautas Ciunis of the Lithuanian Armed Forces says the investigation is still ongoing.

Addition

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis were taken to a bomb shelter on Thursday due to airspace violation of Lithuania from Belarus. Initially, it was assumed that a Russian attack drone of the "Shahed" type had flown into the country.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Shahed-136
Lithuania
Ukraine
Kyiv
