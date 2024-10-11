A delegation from the sister city of Jena visited Brovary to provide assistance and want to continue cooperation (video)

$41.340.03
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

A delegation from the sister city of Jena visited Brovary to provide assistance and want to continue cooperation (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15062 views

A representative of the sister city of Jena visited Brovary to identify areas for further cooperation. The German city provides a variety of assistance to Brovary, including generators, medical equipment, and special vehicles.

A delegation from the sister city of Jena visited Brovary to provide assistance and want to continue cooperation (video)

Generators, medical equipment, special vehicles and much other assistance were provided to the Brovary community by German partners. In particular, from the sister city of Jena. A representative of the municipality of Jena, city councillor Matthias Mitt, has recently arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues. The journalists of UNN also talked to the German guest.

Details

The solidarity partnership between Brovary and Jena was launched in 2022, and in March 2023 an agreement on cooperation in various areas of life of both communities was signed. Since then, Jena has become a reliable friend of Brovary. The German city provides a variety of assistance and contributes to the implementation of important projects. It was to make the cooperation between the two communities even closer that Matthias Mitt visited Brovary.

The program of the visit was quite intense. The German guest visited two lyceums, the Center for Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities, where he had the opportunity to see a unique salt room, a veterans' hub, and watched future champions being trained in one of the three largest swimming pools in Ukraine.

The delegation from Jena also visited the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital, where some of the medical equipment was updated thanks to German partners.

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries04.10.24, 16:42 • 175907 views

In general, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.

Ihor Sapozhko, Mayor of Brovary, during a conversation with Matthias Mitt, noted that the support of Jena is invaluable, but the German side also has much to learn from us

When I was in Jena, we visited your utility company, which provides water and sewerage services. The head of the enterprise and I were talking. They asked what we should prepare for during the war, what should work. And you know, I answered myself that perhaps in peacetime I would not have asked such questions: what should we work on, what should we be prepared for? We understand when there is no electricity for 5-7 days, and we are used to such things as telephone, communication, comfort... It is quite important to organize all this properly

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

In turn, Matthias Mitt assured that Jena would continue to support the Brovary community and expressed his admiration for the way the city lives and develops in such a difficult time.

They are extremely nice, open, joyful and friendly people. They are just like those at home in Jena. This shows that there is practically no difference between people from Brovary and Jena. This is especially impressive in times of war

- said a representative of the Jena municipality.

Kyiv region communities actively cooperate with international partners to implement energy efficiency programs07.10.24, 17:24 • 145489 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
Germany
Ukraine
Brovary
