A delegation from the sister city of Jena visited Brovary to provide assistance and want to continue cooperation (video)
Kyiv • UNN
A representative of the sister city of Jena visited Brovary to identify areas for further cooperation. The German city provides a variety of assistance to Brovary, including generators, medical equipment, and special vehicles.
Generators, medical equipment, special vehicles and much other assistance were provided to the Brovary community by German partners. In particular, from the sister city of Jena. A representative of the municipality of Jena, city councillor Matthias Mitt, has recently arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues. The journalists of UNN also talked to the German guest.
Details
The solidarity partnership between Brovary and Jena was launched in 2022, and in March 2023 an agreement on cooperation in various areas of life of both communities was signed. Since then, Jena has become a reliable friend of Brovary. The German city provides a variety of assistance and contributes to the implementation of important projects. It was to make the cooperation between the two communities even closer that Matthias Mitt visited Brovary.
The program of the visit was quite intense. The German guest visited two lyceums, the Center for Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities, where he had the opportunity to see a unique salt room, a veterans' hub, and watched future champions being trained in one of the three largest swimming pools in Ukraine.
The delegation from Jena also visited the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital, where some of the medical equipment was updated thanks to German partners.
In general, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.
Ihor Sapozhko, Mayor of Brovary, during a conversation with Matthias Mitt, noted that the support of Jena is invaluable, but the German side also has much to learn from us
When I was in Jena, we visited your utility company, which provides water and sewerage services. The head of the enterprise and I were talking. They asked what we should prepare for during the war, what should work. And you know, I answered myself that perhaps in peacetime I would not have asked such questions: what should we work on, what should we be prepared for? We understand when there is no electricity for 5-7 days, and we are used to such things as telephone, communication, comfort... It is quite important to organize all this properly
In turn, Matthias Mitt assured that Jena would continue to support the Brovary community and expressed his admiration for the way the city lives and develops in such a difficult time.
They are extremely nice, open, joyful and friendly people. They are just like those at home in Jena. This shows that there is practically no difference between people from Brovary and Jena. This is especially impressive in times of war
