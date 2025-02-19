A daily minute of silence will be held in the Kyiv metro starting today

On February 19, an announcement was made in the Kyiv subway for the first time, which will remind us of a daily national minute of silence in honor of the memory of the fallen defenders and civilians of Ukraine. This initiative was presented at a press briefing at the Kyiv City Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to Roman Leliuk, deputy director of the KCSA Transport Infrastructure Department, the announcement was broadcast at 9:00 a.m. at 19 deep underground stations equipped with an automatic passenger notification system.

We have just arrived from the Ukrainian Heroes Square metro station, where we saw for ourselves how it works. We observed the reaction of passengers, and it was different - several people put their hands to their hearts. Therefore, we understand that this action is important for preserving the memory of those who tragically died in this war, - Leliuk shared.

Information posters will be placed at stations where it is not possible to broadcast announcements or show visual materials for technical reasons.

This applies to six stations:

“Dnipro,

“Hydropark,

“Livoberezhna,

“Darnitsa,

“Chernihivska,

“Forest”.

Similar materials will also appear in subway cars.

Passengers will also encounter similar messages on buses, trolleybuses, and trams.

According to Tetyana Tarasko, acting director general of Kyivpastrans, the sound announcements will be made from 8:50 to 9:00 during stops when the transport is in place.

Drivers will announce a minute of silence before departure.

At the same time, just like in the subway, an audio clip will be used in the vehicles. In places where this is not technically possible, passengers will receive information stickers. At the same time, air traffic alert messages and route information will be broadcast first.

Traffic across the South Bridge may resume in the capital for cars without special permits

Viktoriia Mukha, Chair of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism and Public Communications, called on Kyiv residents, organizations and institutions to join the minute of silence, emphasizing the importance of this act to honor the fallen Heroes. She also reminded that the initiative was developed within the framework of the Concept of memorialization of war veterans, created on the initiative of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In addition, starting January 31, 2025, the Kyiv Digital mobile app will offer notifications about the national minute of silence, which can be activated to receive audible reminders.

Recall

The KCSA denied the information that public transport in Kyiv would stop running during the national minute of silence.

