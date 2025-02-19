A daily minute of silence will be held in the Kyiv metro starting today

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52879 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111638 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112242 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116613 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149718 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52110 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106434 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63381 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24416 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49302 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140589 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173063 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21175 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49302 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132978 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134869 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163302 views
Actual
A daily minute of silence will be held in the Kyiv metro starting today

A daily minute of silence will be held in the Kyiv metro starting today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59172 views

Starting from February 19, a minute of silence will be held every day at 9:00 a.m. in the Kyiv subway and ground transportation in honor of fallen defenders and civilians. The initiative is being implemented through a public address system and information materials.

On February 19, an announcement was made in the Kyiv subway for the first time, which will remind us of a daily national minute of silence in honor of the memory of the fallen defenders and civilians of Ukraine. This initiative was presented at a press briefing at the Kyiv City Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to Roman Leliuk, deputy director of the KCSA Transport Infrastructure Department, the announcement was broadcast at 9:00 a.m. at 19 deep underground stations equipped with an automatic passenger notification system.

We have just arrived from the Ukrainian Heroes Square metro station, where we saw for ourselves how it works. We observed the reaction of passengers, and it was different - several people put their hands to their hearts. Therefore, we understand that this action is important for preserving the memory of those who tragically died in this war,

- Leliuk shared.

Information posters will be placed at stations where it is not possible to broadcast announcements or show visual materials for technical reasons.

This applies to six stations:

  • “Dnipro,
  • “Hydropark,
  • “Livoberezhna,
  • “Darnitsa,
  • “Chernihivska,
  • “Forest”.

Similar materials will also appear in subway cars.

Passengers will also encounter similar messages on buses, trolleybuses, and trams.

According to Tetyana Tarasko, acting director general of Kyivpastrans, the sound announcements will be made from 8:50 to 9:00 during stops when the transport is in place.

Drivers will announce a minute of silence before departure.

At the same time, just like in the subway, an audio clip will be used in the vehicles. In places where this is not technically possible, passengers will receive information stickers. At the same time, air traffic alert messages and route information will be broadcast first.

Traffic across the South Bridge may resume in the capital for cars without special permits17.02.25, 20:41 • 37576 views

Viktoriia Mukha, Chair of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism and Public Communications, called on Kyiv residents, organizations and institutions to join the minute of silence, emphasizing the importance of this act to honor the fallen Heroes. She also reminded that the initiative was developed within the framework of the Concept of memorialization of war veterans, created on the initiative of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In addition, starting January 31, 2025, the Kyiv Digital mobile app will offer notifications about the national minute of silence, which can be activated to receive audible reminders.

Recall

The KCSA denied the information that public transport in Kyiv would stop running during the national minute of silence.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising