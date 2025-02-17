Traffic across the South Bridge may resume in the capital for cars without special permits

Currently, only passes are allowed to cross the South Bridge. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, promises to restore "normal communication" between the right and left banks, UNN reports .



Restrictions in time of war, like any other processes, must be timely, justified, and reasonably organized. The day before, there was another scandal with passes for traffic during the curfew. I talked to the military and there is no need to close the South Bridge as there was before. ,” Tkachenko said.

The official reminded that the access regime is in effect not only at night, but also during the day - at facilities important for the functioning of the city and for Kyiv residents.

"An example is the Southern Bridge," Tkachenko said.

We will also restore normal communication between the right and left banks here. - The official promised.

Recall

The KCMA has launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of curfew permits in Kyiv. Private cars with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were found.

The deputy director of a contractor organization is accused of entering false data into the acts of work performed on the South Bridge in Kyiv.

An accident on the South Bridge: “Kyivavtoshlyakhmist has installed a temporary fence