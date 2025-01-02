An accident on the South Bridge: “Kyivavtoshlyakhmist has installed a temporary fence

Rescuers are cleaning up the aftermath of an accident in Vydubychi, another truck has fallen off the bridge, and Kyivavtoshlyakhmist has installed a temporary fence for traffic safety. Writes UNN with reference to KCSA.

Today, on January 2, an accident occurred at the exit from the South Bridge, the truck driver lost control and the vehicle flew off the bridge, breaking through the fence.

The medics provided the driver with the necessary assistance on the spot, but he refused to be hospitalized.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, 9 rescuers and 2 units of fire and rescue equipment were working at the scene. The rescuers also washed off the fuel that got on the roadway.

According to Kyivavtoshlyakhmist, a temporary fence has been installed for traffic safety. The accident cleanup will take several days.

Drivers are urged to be careful and follow traffic rules.

The police confirmedthat an accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station, during which a truck fell off a bridge. The driver of the truck apparently lost control, resulting in injuries.