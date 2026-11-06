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A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

On November 6, rain is expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in some areas and strong northwesterly winds. In Kyiv, temperatures will reach up to 6°C.

A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snow

On Friday, November 6, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a cold atmospheric front that will rapidly move from the Baltic region.

Pressure will fall rapidly. A northwesterly wind will spread cold air, but overcast skies and precipitation at night will protect it from stronger cooling, while during the day they will hinder warming; therefore, temperatures will change little throughout the day

- meteorologists forecast.

According to their data, light rain will fall across Ukraine during the day, except in most western regions, in some places mixed with wet snow (light snow in the Carpathians).

The wind will be northwesterly, 7–12 m/s; in most western regions, as well as Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some places during the day. The temperature will be 0–6° above zero, and 5–10° above zero in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country during the day.

- the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals, with rain. The temperature will be 2–6° above zero.

Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine01.11.26, 12:55 • 65321 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Kyiv