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A cold atmospheric front is moving into Ukraine: rain, strong winds, and a sharp drop in temperature are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

From September 21, rain, strong winds, and a drop in temperature to +15...+18°C are expected in Ukraine. Warmer weather is forecast from September 26.

A cold atmospheric front is moving into Ukraine: rain, strong winds, and a sharp drop in temperature are expected

Starting Monday, September 21, a cold atmospheric front will move into Ukraine, bringing rain and a sharp drop in air temperatures. Forecaster Natalka Didenko reported this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that, according to the forecast, the rain will be moderate and even heavy. In addition, fluctuations in atmospheric pressure and a change in wind direction from southwesterly to westerly and northwesterly are expected. The wind will become gusty, and in some places strong. In eastern and southern Ukraine, the rain will be mostly light, though locally moderate, the forecaster says.

On Monday, temperatures in the western and northern regions and in many central regions will fall to +15...+18 °C. In southern Ukraine, the eastern regions, as well as Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions, high temperatures will persist, with +20...27 °C expected there. However, these regions too will experience a noticeable cold snap on Tuesday, September 22

- Didenko reported.

In Kyiv, Monday will also bring rainy weather with gusty northwesterly winds. The air temperature will fall to +15 degrees. According to the forecast, the rain may be heavy during the day.

On September 22, the precipitation will weaken, but heavy rain is expected again on Wednesday, September 23

- Didenko noted.

According to the forecaster's forecast, the cold period will last throughout the following week, but warm weather will return to Ukraine starting September 26.

Weather on September 20: where fog and clearing skies are expected in Ukraine20.09.26, 06:59 • 2934 views

Olga Rozgon

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