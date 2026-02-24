"A clear attempt by Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine" - Britain responds to Russia's "nuclear" fake
Kyiv • UNN
The UK government has responded to Russia's statements regarding nuclear weapons. This has been called an attempt by Putin to distract from his actions in Ukraine, with no truth in these accusations.
The British government has responded to Russia's claims that it allegedly plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, stating that it is "a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine," writes UNN with reference to Sky News.
"This is a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine. There is no truth to this. You saw the Prime Minister's words this morning, in which he paid tribute to the incredible resilience of the Ukrainian people... We will continue our efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace."
This came after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Britain and France of allegedly planning to provide Ukraine with a nuclear bomb or a "dirty bomb" with nuclear weapons, without providing any evidence.
