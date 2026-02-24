$43.300.02
03:23 PM
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 4356 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 5804 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 13509 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11246 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26974 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20388 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18684 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18136 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16699 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Rubrics
"A clear attempt by Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine" - Britain responds to Russia's "nuclear" fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

The UK government has responded to Russia's statements regarding nuclear weapons. This has been called an attempt by Putin to distract from his actions in Ukraine, with no truth in these accusations.

"A clear attempt by Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine" - Britain responds to Russia's "nuclear" fake

The British government has responded to Russia's claims that it allegedly plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, stating that it is "a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine," writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

"This is a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine. There is no truth to this. You saw the Prime Minister's words this morning, in which he paid tribute to the incredible resilience of the Ukrainian people... We will continue our efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace."

- stated the spokesman for the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

This came after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Britain and France of allegedly planning to provide Ukraine with a nuclear bomb or a "dirty bomb" with nuclear weapons, without providing any evidence.

The Kremlin launched a new "nuclear" fake about Ukraine, Britain, and France

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
France
Ukraine