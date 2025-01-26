A car and a bus collide in Lviv region: there are dead

In the Lviv region, a car collided with a bus, killing 4 people, and hospitalizing two bus passengers. This was reported by the regional police department of the Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred today, January 26, at 16:50, on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Tukholka, Stryi district.

It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a Volkswagen car drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a ZAZ bus.

The accident killed the driver and three passengers of the car. The driver and one of the bus passengers were taken to the hospital, where doctors are clarifying their diagnoses.

