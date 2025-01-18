Bloody attack in Tel Aviv, one dead and one wounded: details from the scene

As a result of the shooting in Tel Aviv, several people were injured, and Israeli media reported on the accumulation of police and ambulances on a street in the city.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP and Euronews.

Several people were injured in a shooting in Tel Aviv, and numerous police and ambulances are arriving at Levontin Street, where the incident took place. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident and whether it was a terrorist attack. It is noted that a man with a stab wound was taken to the hospital.

Later it became known:

The attacker, a 19-year-old West Bank resident, was shot by a passerby. The victim was taken to hospital, and doctors assessed his condition as ‘moderate,’ Euronews reported.

Recall

According to Israeli intelligence, 25 out of 33 hostages to be handed over by Hamas in the first phase of the deal remain alive. The hostage exchange will take place as part of a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement