A banner with the image of fallen soldier Nazariy "Hrynka" Hryntsevych was unfurled at the Ukraine-Belgium match
Kyiv • UNN
A banner with the image of the fallen Ukrainian soldier Nazariy "Hrynko" Hryntsevych, created from 182 photos using artificial intelligence, was unfurled by fans during the Ukraine-Belgium match with the inscription "Peace has a price"
During the Ukraine-Belgium match, fans unfurled a banner depicting the fallen soldier Nazariy "Hrynka" Hryntsevych, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.
The image with the caption "Peace has a price" was collected by artificial intelligence from 182 photos of fallen Ukrainian soldiers who in civilian life belonged to fan movements of Ukrainian clubs, UkraineNow reports. Nazariy Hryntsevych, a 21-year-old resident of Vinnytsia, was a fan of the local Niva team.
