40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1990 views

Kyiv police detained a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil who sent a package with explosives that detonated at Ukrposhta in the Solomianskyi district. Five people were injured in the explosion, and a dozen more ammunition items were found in the detainee's apartment.

40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"

A 40-year-old man was detained for sending a parcel that exploded at a Ukrposhta sorting center in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, injuring 5 people. It was preliminarily established that the man made souvenirs from ammunition, writes UNN with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

During the inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers found shell fragments and identified the sender of the parcel. He turned out to be a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil. Law enforcement officers also found another explosive parcel with deactivated ammunition at the sorting center.

"Kyiv police, in cooperation with Ternopil police, detained a 40-year-old man at his place of residence in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During a search of his apartment, another dozen ammunition items were seized," the statement said.

According to the police, "it was preliminarily established that the man made souvenirs from ammunition by engraving them and sent them via postal services."

"Kyiv police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives," the police added.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

Recall

Yesterday evening, an explosion occurred at a Ukrposhta sorting center in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital during the inspection of a parcel. As a result of the incident, five citizens were injured: employees of the post office and customs specialists.

An explosion occurred at a post office in Kyiv during a parcel inspection: five employees were injured30.10.25, 17:18 • 3766 views

