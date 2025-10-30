An explosion occurred at a post office in Kyiv during a parcel inspection: five employees were injured

An explosion occurred at a post office branch in the Solomianskyi district of the capital, injuring five post office employees, who are being assisted by medics, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred at the sorting center of one of the postal operators during the inspection of a parcel. As a result of the incident, five post office employees were injured, and medics are providing them with assistance.

An investigative and operational group, bomb disposal experts from the police headquarters, and medics are working at the scene.

All circumstances of the incident are being established.

