Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 150254 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 242072 views

May 24, 08:00 AM • 242072 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

The Defense Forces are replenishing the "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

May 25, 02:12 PM • 28720 views

May 25, 02:12 PM • 28720 views

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

May 25, 02:21 PM • 6072 views

May 25, 02:21 PM • 6072 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

May 25, 02:54 PM • 47944 views

May 25, 02:54 PM • 47944 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 03:04 PM • 7762 views

May 25, 03:04 PM • 7762 views

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

06:14 PM • 5990 views

06:14 PM • 5990 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107002 views

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107002 views

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

A 3-year-old girl died in a car accident in Kharkiv region: the driver committed suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2034 views

A fatal accident involving three cars occurred on the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka highway. Two Hyundai passengers died, the driver in a state of emotional shock committed suicide.

A 3-year-old girl died in a car accident in Kharkiv region: the driver committed suicide

A fatal road accident involving three cars occurred in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the accident, two passengers died, including a three-year-old child, UNN informs with reference to message of the Kharkiv region police.

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred on May 25 at about 14:40 on the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka highway near the village of Krupchyne, Bohodukhiv district.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, while performing an overtaking maneuver, drove into the oncoming lane and lost control of the vehicle. This led to a tangential collision with a passing Fiat Tipo car and a subsequent collision with a Renault Magnum vehicle with a semi-trailer traveling in the oncoming lane

- the message reads.

According to law enforcement officers, as a result of the accident, two Hyundai passengers - a 45-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl - died at the scene.

Being in a state of severe emotional shock, the 52-year-old driver of this vehicle committed suicide

- the police said.

They added that the drivers of other cars suffered an acute reaction to stress. The issue of opening a criminal investigation is currently being resolved.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the Kirovohrad region collided truck, two minibuses and a car. Three people died on the spot, two more were injured.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesAuto
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
