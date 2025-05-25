A 3-year-old girl died in a car accident in Kharkiv region: the driver committed suicide

A fatal road accident involving three cars occurred in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the accident, two passengers died, including a three-year-old child, UNN informs with reference to message of the Kharkiv region police.

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred on May 25 at about 14:40 on the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka highway near the village of Krupchyne, Bohodukhiv district.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, while performing an overtaking maneuver, drove into the oncoming lane and lost control of the vehicle. This led to a tangential collision with a passing Fiat Tipo car and a subsequent collision with a Renault Magnum vehicle with a semi-trailer traveling in the oncoming lane - the message reads.

According to law enforcement officers, as a result of the accident, two Hyundai passengers - a 45-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl - died at the scene.

Being in a state of severe emotional shock, the 52-year-old driver of this vehicle committed suicide - the police said.

They added that the drivers of other cars suffered an acute reaction to stress. The issue of opening a criminal investigation is currently being resolved.

