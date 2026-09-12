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A 15-year-old boy survived for 2 days in the Bering Sea by clinging to an overturned boat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

In Alaska, a 15-year-old boy was rescued after clinging to an overturned boat in 10-degree water for nearly two days. Two relatives died.

A 15-year-old boy survived for 2 days in the Bering Sea by clinging to an overturned boat

In Alaska, 15-year-old Derek Parker Agnaangu was rescued after spending about two days in the cold Bering Sea clinging to an overturned boat. His older brother and cousin did not survive, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

The boy went fishing with his 35-year-old brother and cousin from the village of Savoonga on St. Lawrence Island. Their boat capsized, after which the teenager and his cousin clung to the vessel for some time.

According to the survivor, his cousin was unable to hold on until help arrived. The boy’s older brother’s body was also found later.

About two days in 10-degree water

The teenager was discovered by a fishing boat near St. Lawrence Island. According to the vessel’s captain, Adam White, the water temperature was about 10 degrees, and the boy clung to the overturned boat even at night.

32 migrants rescued off the coast of Italy, at least 71 more people died at sea06.04.26, 01:35 • 5874 views

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search operation after relatives reported that three fishermen were missing. Planes and helicopters were involved in the search.

St. Lawrence Island is located in the Bering Sea near the coast of Alaska. About 800 people live in the village of Savoonga, and fishing remains an important part of the local community’s life.

Near the Canary Islands, a boat carrying migrants suffered an accident — dozens of people, including an infant, died04.09.26, 00:36 • 3636 views

Stepan Haftko

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