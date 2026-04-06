32 migrants rescued off the coast of Italy, at least 71 more people died at sea

Photo: Reuters

Near the coast of Italy, two merchant ships rescued 32 migrants from a boat that was traveling from Libya to Europe over the Easter weekend. According to survivors, at least 71 more people died during the crossing, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to rescue organizations Mediterranea Saving Humans and Sea-Watch, the bodies of two deceased individuals were also found at sea. All rescued and deceased individuals were transferred to an Italian Coast Guard patrol boat, which transported them to the island of Lampedusa.

According to survivors, there were initially 105 people on the boat. A video released by Sea-Watch shows several people clinging to an overturned orange boat as a merchant ship approaches them.

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The Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs did not comment on the incident, and the Coast Guard did not provide a response to journalists' inquiries.

Deadly route across the Mediterranean Sea

This year, weather conditions in the central Mediterranean have significantly complicated sea crossings from North Africa. Due to storms and heavy seas, fewer boats are venturing out, but for those who still try to reach Europe, the risks remain extremely high.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 683 people have died in the central Mediterranean since the beginning of the year. This is one of the highest mortality rates on this route since 2014.

Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast: two infants among 53 victims