EU border guard boat sinks near Greek island of Megisti

A vessel belonging to the EU border agency Frontex sank on Monday near the Greek island of Megisti in the Aegean Sea. Four out of five people on board were injured in the incident. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Greek authorities, there were four Estonian citizens on the boat, including the Estonian ambassador to Greece, as well as a Greek Coast Guard officer who was part of the Frontex mission.

All individuals were rescued from the water by Coast Guard units and the crew of a catamaran passing nearby. They were taken to a medical center on the island of Kastellorizo.

Four injured individuals were subsequently evacuated by a Greek Air Force Super Puma helicopter to a hospital on the island of Rhodes.

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