Near the Canary Islands, a boat carrying migrants suffered an accident — dozens of people, including an infant, died

Around 80 migrants died after a boat carrying 128 people got into trouble off the southern coast of the island of Gran Canaria. Sky News reported this, citing Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, UNN writes.

Details

The boat departed from Gambia on August 7 and spent 27 days at sea. Rescuers received a distress signal on Wednesday and were able to reach the vessel around midnight.

By the time rescuers arrived, the bodies of five people who had died were on board. The survivors were taken to the port of Arguineguín in Gran Canaria, where they are being cared for by local authorities.

Women and an infant were among the dead

Helena Maleno, founder of the non-governmental organization Walking Borders, said, citing accounts from the survivors, that three women and an infant were among those who died during the crossing.

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Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said that, as of the morning, it had confirmed around 80 deaths among the 128 people on board the vessel. The bodies of many of those who died could not be recovered due to adverse weather conditions.The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is considered one of the most dangerous migration routes. Every year, thousands of people attempt to reach Spanish territory by crossing long distances in overcrowded boats.



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