Near the Canary Islands, a boat carrying migrants suffered an accident — dozens of people, including an infant, died

$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
08:30 PM • 1928 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
05:40 PM • 13837 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
04:08 PM • 22039 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Exclusive
September 3, 02:33 PM • 22349 views
The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors
September 3, 01:01 PM • 20399 views
Increased leave, paternity leave, and combating workplace mobbing - a draft of the new Labor Code has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada
September 3, 10:28 AM • 24432 views
Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"
September 3, 09:29 AM • 24587 views
It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do itVideo
September 3, 08:38 AM • 23504 views
"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in KyivPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 39923 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
September 3, 05:49 AM • 25475 views
Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
84%
749mm
Popular news
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 26560 views
A cartographic rebellion — users are massively downloading the app that refused to rename Lake OntarioSeptember 3, 12:51 PM • 10571 views
“Did children make this, or drug addicts?” — a monument to Shakespeare appeared in Poltava and immediately sparked a strong reaction on social mediaSeptember 3, 01:37 PM • 5278 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: the number of wounded has risen to 6; a fire broke out after a nine-story building was hitPhoto04:33 PM • 12221 views
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideo04:47 PM • 15721 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideo04:47 PM • 15739 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 26576 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 39923 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 40258 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 77272 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 31701 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 49804 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 66811 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 61653 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 66529 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Technology
Bild

Near the Canary Islands, a boat carrying migrants suffered an accident — dozens of people, including an infant, died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

A boat carrying 128 migrants traveled from Gambia for 27 days and suffered an accident near Gran Canaria. Around 80 deaths have been confirmed.

Near the Canary Islands, a boat carrying migrants suffered an accident — dozens of people, including an infant, died

Around 80 migrants died after a boat carrying 128 people got into trouble off the southern coast of the island of Gran Canaria. Sky News reported this, citing Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, UNN writes.

Details

The boat departed from Gambia on August 7 and spent 27 days at sea. Rescuers received a distress signal on Wednesday and were able to reach the vessel around midnight.

By the time rescuers arrived, the bodies of five people who had died were on board. The survivors were taken to the port of Arguineguín in Gran Canaria, where they are being cared for by local authorities.

Women and an infant were among the dead

Helena Maleno, founder of the non-governmental organization Walking Borders, said, citing accounts from the survivors, that three women and an infant were among those who died during the crossing.

A vessel carrying migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia, leaving 11 dead23.08.26, 20:24 • 8903 views

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said that, as of the morning, it had confirmed around 80 deaths among the 128 people on board the vessel. The bodies of many of those who died could not be recovered due to adverse weather conditions.The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is considered one of the most dangerous migration routes. Every year, thousands of people attempt to reach Spanish territory by crossing long distances in overcrowded boats.

In Indonesia, five survivors found after passenger boat accident, 20 more people still being searched for19.07.26, 07:44 • 7037 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
The Gambia
Canary Islands
Spain